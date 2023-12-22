SSC, equivalent exams to start on Feb 15

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2024 will begin on February 15.

The schedule of the examinations was published on the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) website yesterday.

According to the schedule, theoretical exams will end on March 12, and practical tests will be held between March 13 and 20.

Earlier in August, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced that the exams would be held in February and the HSC and equivalent exams in April.

In recent years, the authorities concerned have had to rearrange the academic calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters.