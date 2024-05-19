SSC-Dakhil results:12 institutions show-caused in Sirajganj’s Ullapara

A total of 12 educational institutes in Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila have been show-caused by the upazila's education office for their poor performance in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Dakhil examinations.

The notices were issued to 11 madrasas, including four with zero pass rates, and a girls' school on May 15, asking them to appear at the education office by May 26, informed Ullapara Education Officer AKM Shamsul Haque.

This year, none of the examinees of Bogura Dakhil (15 examinees), Elengjani (12 examinees), Haji Ahmed Ali (14 examinees), and Boro Koyaliber (12 examinees) passed their SSC (Dakhil) exams.

Furthermore, only one student passed in each of the following madrasas -- Koyra Fazil, Andharu Fazil, Chowbila Dakhil, Pukurpar Dakhil, Khondokar Nurunnahar Dakhil, Udhunia Dakhil, and Haji Abed Ali Women Memorial Dakhil.

The Elengjani Girls High School authorities were also served the notice, as only 10 of its 41 appearing students passed the exams, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Most of the notice receivers are MPO listed, meaning that they receive sufficient facilities from the government, the education officer added.

A total of 1,210 students from 53 madrasas in the upazila appeared for their SSC and Dakhil examinations this year. Only 538 students, 44.46 percent of the total, passed the exams, which is the poorest pass rate in the district.