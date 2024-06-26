‘Sharifa’s Tale’ to be removed from textbook

Decides edn ministry upon experts’ advice

The education ministry has decided to remove the story titled "Sharifa's Tale" from the seventh-grade history and social science textbook following recommendations of a probe committee.

The ministry wrote to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) recently instructing it to take necessary steps regarding the decision, Prof Md Moshiuzzaman, acting NCTB chairman, told The Daily Star yesterday.

"The education ministry's letter said the controversial story should be replaced by another story," said Prof Moshiuzzaman.

He added that the story would be replaced in the next academic year. The textbook would still have a topic for the same learning outcome, but with a different narrative.

"Sharifa's Tale" was included in the history and social science book for seventh grade in a section on "human similarities and differences".

This chapter was designed under the new curriculum to raise public awareness about transgender people.

The story drew significant attention after an adjunct faculty member of BRAC University tore out the pages containing it during an event. A video of this incident went viral on social media.

On January 24, the education ministry formed a five-member committee to review "Sharifa's Tale". The committee recommended dropping the story in May.