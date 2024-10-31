Separate entity to oversee 7 DU-affiliated colleges

The seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University will remain that way, but a separate and dedicated system will be formed within the university to look after these colleges.

There will be a separate system, a registrar, and other officials to look after these seven colleges, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy today.

He said the decision was taken at a meeting where protesting students met Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan.

Shafiqul Alam said they hope that the protests by the students of these colleges will end following this decision.

Students of the seven colleges -- Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Mohila College, Mirpur Government Bangla College, and Government Titumir College -- have been staging road blockades demanding a separate university.

They said they have been suffering academically and fall into session jam.

The seven colleges were originally under DU until 1992, when they were brought under the National University.

In 2017, following a directive by the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina, their affiliation with the DU was resumed.