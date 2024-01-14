Selim Al Deen's 16th death anniversary today

The drama and dramatics department of Jahangirnagar University is going to observe the 16th death anniversary of the eminent playwright Selim Al Deen organising a day-long festival.

An art camp will begin at 10:00am and floral wreaths would be placed on the grave of Selim Al Deen followed by a procession, reads a press release.

Chairman of drama and dramatics department Dr Esrafil Ahmed will inaugurate the programme.

The festival will feature a discussion programme, seminar, photo exhibition and special songs on Selim Al Deen. Prominent scholars and playwrights are expected to join the programme.

Mentionable, Selim Al-Deen was a playwright and theatre artiste. He was the founder chairperson of the department at Jahangirnagar University.

In the post-Tagore era, he made significant contribution to Bangla drama. He is also considered as one of the pioneers of street theatre in Bangladesh.

He breathed his last on January 14, 2008 at Labaid Cardiac Hospital in Dhaka.