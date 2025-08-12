Section of students lock CU main gate demanding CUCSU polls schedule

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Students' Rights Council of Chittagong University locked the main entrance of the campus, demanding the announcement of the CU Central Students' Union polls schedule without delay.

At around 2:00pm today, the members of the organisation locked the university's main gate and staged a sit-in. They later unlocked the gate around 3:00pm.

Tamzid Uddin Ahmed, convener of the council's CU unit, said even general students have extended their support for the demand.

Member Secretary Roman Rahman added, "Earlier, we gave an ultimatum to announce the polls schedule within two working days. Today, we stayed true to our word by locking the gate. We will continue our protests until the schedule is declared."

Contacted, Prof Monir Uddin, president of the CUCSU election committee, told The Daily Star, "We have started work towards holding the election. The committee will discuss the road map in tomorrow's meeting."

The last CUCSU election was held on February 8, 1990.