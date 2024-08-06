Schools to open soon

The educational institutions will open soon, said President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday.

He assured to open the institutions subject to discussions with student representatives and teachers, reports BSS.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private organisations and factories in the country will remain open from this morning.

Also, a Supreme Court press release yesterday said the functions of the lower courts will run as usual from today.

However, the judicial activities of both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court will not resume today.

All educational institutions remained closed since July 16 in the wake of violence centring quota reform protests.