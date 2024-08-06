Education
Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 08:57 AM

Most Viewed

Education

Schools to open soon

Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 08:57 AM
Govt primary schools reopen August 4
Star file photo

The educational institutions will open soon, said President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday.

He assured to open the institutions subject to discussions with student representatives and teachers, reports BSS.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private organisations and factories in the country will remain open from this morning.

Also, a Supreme Court press release yesterday said the functions of the lower courts will run as usual from today.

However,  the judicial activities of both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court will not resume today.

All educational institutions remained closed since July 16 in the wake of violence centring quota reform protests.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification