Education
Star Digital Report
Sun May 12, 2024 02:31 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 02:58 PM

Most Viewed

Education

Schools may remain shut on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Azha: minister

Star Digital Report
Sun May 12, 2024 02:31 PM Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 02:58 PM
Mohibul Hassan

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan today said schools are likely to remain closed on Saturdays after Eid-ul- Azha.

"Holding classes at all secondary schools on Saturdays was a temporary decision. But we are now hopeful that after the Eid, teachers and students would not need to attend classes on the weekly holiday," the minister said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He made these remarks in response to a query at a press briefing following the publish of SSC and equivalent examination results.

The government had previously issued a notification instructing all schools to conduct academic activities on Saturdays to address the learning gap resulting from holidays caused by factors such as heat waves.

Teachers have been continuously demanding the cancellation of this directive and calling for Saturday to be maintained as a weekly holiday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

এখন গোটা দেশে একটা নৈরাজ্য চলছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

দুপুরে গুলশানে দলের চেয়ারপারসনের কার্যালয়ে আয়োজিত এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে এই মন্তব্য করেন তিনি

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

১৮ মাস ধরে আর্থিক প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশ করছে না সাইফ পাওয়ারটেক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification