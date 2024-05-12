Schools may remain shut on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Azha: minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan today said schools are likely to remain closed on Saturdays after Eid-ul- Azha.

"Holding classes at all secondary schools on Saturdays was a temporary decision. But we are now hopeful that after the Eid, teachers and students would not need to attend classes on the weekly holiday," the minister said.

He made these remarks in response to a query at a press briefing following the publish of SSC and equivalent examination results.

The government had previously issued a notification instructing all schools to conduct academic activities on Saturdays to address the learning gap resulting from holidays caused by factors such as heat waves.

Teachers have been continuously demanding the cancellation of this directive and calling for Saturday to be maintained as a weekly holiday.