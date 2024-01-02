Schools in festive mood as textbook distribution starts

Tanushree Roy, a student of Tarapur Cha Bagan Primary School, hugging her grandmother Rina Roy, a tea-plantation worker, as they excitedly leaf through one of the books from her new haul of free textbooks. The annual textbook distribution festival throughout the country, for pre-primary, primary and secondary school students, was held yesterday—the first day of the year. PHOTO: SHEIKH NASIR

The distribution of free textbooks among primary and secondary school students began across the country yesterday -- the first day of the new year.

A festival was held at 10:00am in this regard on the premises of the National Government Primary School in the capital's Mirpur.

Zakir Hossain, state minister for primary and mass education ministry was present at the event as the chief guest, with Shah Rezwan Hayat, director general of the primary education directorate, in the chair.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday launched the distribution of free textbooks for the 2024 academic year.

The distribution of textbooks continued till the afternoon, and all students got their books, the ministry said.

According to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), all textbooks for students up to grade seven were earlier sent to the upazilas. The Upazila Education Office coordinated the book distribution as per the demands of the educational institutions.

Around 20-25 percent of books for students in grades eight and nine are yet to be printed. They will, however, be printed and delivered to students this month, NCTB said.

The ministries concerned have taken necessary steps to distribute 30,70,83,517 copies of new textbooks among 3,81,28,324 students across the country.

The government has so far distributed over 464,78,29,883 copies of free textbooks among students up to secondary levels across the country since 2010.

Since 2017, the government has been distributing braille books among visually impaired students, alongside distributing Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri versions of books among students from the ethnic groups to study in their mother languages.