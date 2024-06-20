Education
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:04 PM

Education
Summer vacation cut short

Schools, colleges to open June 26

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 04:41 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 06:04 PM
Summer vacation shortened
File photo/Anisur Rahman

The Ministry of Education has decided to shorten the summer vacation in educational institutions.

The educational institutes will open on June 26 instead of July 2 to recover the learning losses, said the ministry's Public Relations Officer MA Khair.

According to the academic calendar, this year's Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacation started on June 13 and was scheduled to continue until July 2.

In addition, the ministry also decided to continue with two-day holiday -- Friday and Saturday -- for educational institutes.

Earlier in May, the education ministry announced that academic activities at all secondary-level educational institutions will resume on Saturday.

