Schools to close if mercury drops to 10 degrees Celsius

With a cold wave sweeping over the country, the government has directed the authorities concerned to keep primary and secondary schools closed in those districts where the mercury would drop to 10 degrees Celsius or below.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and the primary and mass education ministry in separate circulars yesterday asked the district education officials to close the institutions in case of such weather conditions.

However, the DSHE had to change its circular twice due to mistakes.

The circulars said a cold wave is sweeping over different districts, causing significant disruptions to the normal academic activities of the students.

The ministry's circular mentioned that the directive will remain effective until January 31.

Yesterday, the country's lowest temperature, 9.7 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar, according to data of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Chilly weather across the country has been affecting people's daily life for the last few days. Labourers, children, and the elderly are most affected.

According to the weather forecast of the BMD, rain may occur at one or two places in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions tomorrow.

Kazi Jebunnesa, a meteorologist of BMD, said though the current minimum temperature in the country is not as low as those of the same period in previous years, feeling of cold is intense due to dense fog and low temperature during the daytime.

She said the temperature may fall further after the rain if the fog clears after the rain.

Asked about the reason for the sudden increase in the severity of cold, the meteorologist said when the difference between the maximum and minimum temperature decreases, the severity of cold starts to increase.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Dhaka was 21.4 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 13.8 degrees Celsius. This means the difference between the two temperatures is only 7.6 degrees Celsius. This is why a bone-chilling cold is felt in Dhaka, Jebunnesa said.

According to meteorological standards, temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius signify a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate one, and below 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

Rickshaw puller Alamgir Hossain of Farmgate area said it was very difficult for him to pull a rickshaw, specially in the morning, due to the chilling cold.

"When I pull a rickshaw, it keeps me warm. But I face difficulty when I wait for passengers," he said.