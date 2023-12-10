Schoolground remains waterlogged for months

Academic and co-curricular activities at a government primary school in Kaliganj upazila are being badly hampered as the schoolground remains under stagnant water nearly four months a year.

As a result, students of Sreerampur Government Primary School are facing serious difficulties in attending their classes and they cannot even play on their waterlogged schoolground.

Teachers and Students at Sreerampur government primary school under Kaliganj upazila is in trouble due to water logging at the school ground for long.

The institution, which was established on 25 decimals of land in 1953, has a total of 150 students and eight teachers.

During a visit to the institution this correspondent saw the school was built on a low-lying and.

Besides, there is an Eidgah on the west side of the school, while piling work for construction of a power greed station is going on the east side.

Locals alleged that the situation is prolonging this year due to huge piles of earth, extracted from the construction site, kept in front of the Eidgah.

Subrata Roy, an assistant teacher of the school, said kids are being deprived of plying any kinds of physical sports as the playground of the school remains waterlogged for several months a year.

Head Teacher Ummehoney said they have been facing such a situation from June to October every year as the school was built on a low-lying land.

The school compound needs to fill with earth immediately to get rid of the trouble forever, she added.

Maymuna Khatun, a Class III student of the institution, said, "We have to take off our shoes before crossing the waterlogged schoolground to reach the classrooms." Upazila Primary Education Officer Hasan Mahmud said as the school ground is too low, they will fill it up with earth as soon they have allotment in this regard.