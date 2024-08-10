School reopening: Students stay away from schools in Sylhet

Educational institutions across Sylhet division reopened on Tuesday following a government directive. However, many schools reported near-zero student attendance.

In a notification on August 5, the ISPR announced that all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private institutions, schools, colleges, madrasas, universities, and other educational establishments were to reopen from Tuesday.

Subash Kairi, headteacher of Luhaiuny Government Primary School, said, "Our school opened before 9:00am on Tuesday, but no students arrived."

Abdul Hanna, principal of Kulaura Government College, said while teachers and staff were present, no students attended classes. However, a few prospective students did visit the college for admission inquiries for the 2024-25 session.

Residents expressed concerns over student safety amidst ongoing unrest.

Rois Uddin from Sayarpur in Moulvibazar town said, "We are still in panic. We cannot send students to school without ensuring their safety. Until everything is back to normal, students should not attend school."

Hosna Begum from Gizapara echoed similar sentiments, saying, "I didn't send my child to school because of the recent events. I don't want to put my children in danger."

Abdul Aziz, an assistant teacher at Rajnagar Ideal High School, said despite 34 teachers of the institution being present, none of the 1,000 students attended classes on Tuesday.

The situation was similarly at Meherunnesa Girls High School and Rajnagar Porteous High School.