SC upholds HC's stay order on reconstitution of NSU trustee board

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order staying a government decision that had reconstituted the trustee board of North South University (NSU) in 2022.

The apex court also dismissed two separate petitions filed by the government and the vice chancellor (VC) of NSU challenging the HC order.

A full bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order as the lawyers for the petitioners said that they would not run the petitions.

Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rouf, who represented the government, and advocate on record for the NSU's VC Md Hasan Emam Talukder told The Daily Star that their clients instructed them not to run the petitions before the apex court against the HC order.

They, however, refused to divulge further details about the issue.

Following two separate writ petitions filed by six former members of the trustee board, the HC on August 20 issued a stay order on the previous government's decision that had reconstituted the NSU's trustee board in 2022 and also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why the decision should not be declared illegal.

The writ petitioners challenged legality of the decision to reconstitute the board after being dropped during the reconstitution.

The petitioners are Aziz Al Qaiser, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Benajir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shahjahan.

Md Imam Hossain and Kazi Akhtar Hosain, the lawyers for the writ petitioners, earlier said the HC order has revived the previous trustee board that included their clients as founders and life members. The board led by the petitioners will operate following the HC order.

The Sheikh Hasina-led government reconstituted the NSU trustee board on August 16, 2022, after a University Grants Commission (UGC) probe had "found involvement of some of its members in anti-state activities, sponsorship of militancy, corruption and arbitrariness".