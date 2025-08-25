Rucsu polls: Nine more collect nomination forms

One candidate seeks Senate seat

On the second day of distributing nomination forms for Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) polls, nine more candidates collected forms for the central union and one for a Senate seat.

For the central union, Abdur Nur and Jewel Rana collected forms for the vice-president post, Mahbub Alam for cultural affairs secretary, Nusrat Jahan Ohona for women's affairs secretary, Abu Juhain Sarker for science and technology secretary, and Rahul Agarwal, Probhat, Abdullah Al Muaj, Md Jewel Rana, and Sajib Hossain for executive member posts.

Zakir Hossain collected a form for the Senate student representative position.

Rucsu Treasurer Prof Setaur Rahman said the response was still lower than expected. The university Election Commission will decide on Tuesday whether to extend the deadline.

According to the revised schedule, forms can be collected until August 26 and submitted on August 27-28. Scrutiny will take place on August 31 and September 1, followed by the preliminary list on September 2, and withdrawal on September 3. The final list of candidates will be published on September 4.

The election is scheduled for September 15 from 9:00am to 4:00pm, with results to be published on the same day.