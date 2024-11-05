RU admission test in April next year

Rajshahi University's first-year undergraduate admission for the tests 2024-2025 academic session will be held on April 12, 19, and 26, next year.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the admission sub-committee held at the conference hall of the administrative building of the university today. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib.

For the first time, the tests will be held in five divisional cities.

"We have decided to hold the exams in 5 divisional cities to ease the sufferings of the students, guardians and others concerned," the VC said.

The first-year honours admission tests will be held at Dhaka University, Khulna University, Chattogram University, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur and Rajshahi University, he said, adding that admission-seeker can appear in the admission exams from their nearest centre this time.