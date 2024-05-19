'Removing Sharifa’s Tale means bowing down to extremists’ demands'

Speakers tell Udichi rally

If the government removes the story, "Sharifa's Tale", from its social science textbook for Class 7, it would mean that the state has bowed down to the demands of extremists, speakers said at a protest rally yesterday.

On Tuesday, a probe committee formed by the education ministry recommended the removal of the story titled "Sharifa's Tale" from the chapter on human resemblance and difference in the seventh-grade history and social science textbook.

The rally was organised by Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi in front of Jatiya Press Club to protest against the recommendations of the committee.

"Extremist groups demanded to remove 'Sharifa's Tale' from the textbook. But we urge the government not to bow down to their demands," said Jibanananda Jayanta, one of the organisers of Gonojagaron Mancha.

"Transgender people are part of the society. We should protect their rights in line with the constitution. We condemn the committee's recommendations," said Sangita Imam, assistant general secretary of Udichi Shilpigoshthi.

"After five months of the publication of the textbook, the government is set to remove Sharifa's story after accepting extremists' suggestions. We will go on a tougher movement if they remove the story from the textbook," said Rezaul Kabir, general secretary of Khela Ghor.