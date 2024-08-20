Education
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 05:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 06:02 PM

Education

Remaining HSC exams cancelled following student protests

HSC exams cancelled

In the face of student protests, the government today cancelled all remaining HSC and equivalent examinations.

The remaining exams were supposed to be held from September 11.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, told reporters of the development at the secretariat this afternoon.

A decision regarding the result process would be made later, he added.

Earlier, several hundred students entered the secretariat demanding cancellation of the remaining examinations and release of results through subject mapping.

The students forcefully broke through police barriers at the gate near Zero Point and made their way into the secretariat on Tuesday around 2:00pm. They were seen staging a protest march between buildings 6 and 11, reports UNB.

The HSC exams were postponed in the middle following the mass uprising that overthrew the Awami League government.

Remaining HSC exams postponed, to be held on half the questions

 

