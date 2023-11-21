Recruitment test for govt primary school assistant teachers on Dec 8

The first phase of the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test, 2023 will be held on December 8.

The decision over the recruitment test was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain, held at the Secretariat today.

The recruitment test will be held at 535 centres under 18 districts in Rangpur, Barishal and Sylhet divisions (first phase).

A total of 3,60,697 candidates are expected to take part in the exam.

The exam will be held from 10 am to 11 am.