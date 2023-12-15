Recruitment of 138 teachers, staffers by ex-RU VC declared illegal

The High Court yesterday declared illegal the recruitment of 138 teachers and staffers of Rajshahi University appointed by the then Vice Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan on May 5, 2021 -- the last dayof his term.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque delivered the verdict during the hearing ofa writ petition that challenged the legality of the recruitment.

The bench said the appointed teachers and staffers can file fresh applications for recruitment to the RU and the authorities would consider their applications in accordance with the law, RU's lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain and Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta told The Daily Star.

Senior Advocate Barrister Altaf said RU can now resume the process for recruitment to the university under the amended recruitment rules following the HC verdict.

The full text of the verdict is yet to be released.

The HC in the verdict also observed that those who misusepublic funds must be held responsible and accountable, adding that the authorities concerned should take appropriate action if the vice chancellor of any public university is found involved in illegal acts, irregularities, and embezzlement while discharging duties.

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on August 31, 2021, challenging the legality of former RU VC Abdus Sobhan's action of recruiting 138 teachers and staffers and the inaction of the government and Anti-Corruption Commission against Sobhan.

During a hearing on the petition, CAB's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua told the HC that Abdus Sobhan gave the appointments of 138 teachers and staffers on May 5, 2021, violating the provision of the Rajshahi University Act, 1973, during his tenure by framing the Teachers' Recruitment Policy, 2017.

The HC yesterday scrapped the Teachers' Recruitment Policy, 2017, under which the recruitments were made.

The RU authorities have amended the rules in 2022, lawyer Altaf Hossain added.