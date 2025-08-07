Re-evaluated SSC results to be published on August 10

The results of re-evaluated answer scripts for this year's SSC and equivalent exams will be published at 10:00am on August 10.

A notice signed by Dhaka Education Board Exam Controller Prof SM Kamal Hyder confirmed the date today.

Students who applied for re-evaluation have been advised to check their results on the board's website: www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd.

The application process for re-evaluation was conducted via SMS between July 11 and July 17.

The results of this year's SSC and equivalent examinations were published on July 10.

More than six lakh students failed under nine general education boards, as well as the madrasa and technical boards.