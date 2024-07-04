Education
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:40 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:47 AM

Education

Quota system protest: RU students block Dhaka-Rajshahi highway

Photo: Nurahsan Mridul

Several hundred students of Rajshahi University today blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway demanding reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular that abolished the quota system for government jobs.

Starting from the university's Paris Road area around 10:00am, students from different departments marched through the campus and took position in front of the main gate.

Amid rain, students staged a sit-in on the highway, chanting slogans like "Let the weapon of 2018 roar again", "We want merit-based recruitment, no quotas except for the disabled", "Students' action, direct action", and "No more tears for the meritorious", among others.

Among their four demands, a key one is the formation of a commission to reform the quota system in government jobs based on the 2018 circular.

If no candidates are found for the quota, the vacant positions should be filled by merit-based candidates.

Additionally, individuals should be allowed to use the quota system only once in their lifetime for any type of competitive government examination, including public university entrance exams.

Students have been holding such anti-quota demonstrations for the fourth consecutive day.

