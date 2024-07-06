Quota protests: Students to block major roads tomorrow

Students protesting against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs have declared a blockade programme on major highways of the country and important intersections of the capital tomorrow.

The announcement of a tougher movement came today before they lifted the blockade from the Shahbagh intersection this evening.

Nahid Islam, one of the organisers, said they would hold blockade programmes at Shahbagh, Science Lab, New Market, Chankarpul, Motijheel and others areas.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Besides, students from other districts in the country will also block the highways adjacent to their educational institutions.

"We are calling the Bangla blockade," he added.