Education
Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 6, 2024 07:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 08:29 PM

Most Viewed

Education

Quota protests: Students to block major roads tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 6, 2024 07:39 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 08:29 PM
Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Students protesting against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs have declared a blockade programme on major highways of the country and important intersections of the capital tomorrow.

The announcement of a tougher movement came today before they lifted the blockade from the Shahbagh intersection this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Anti-Quota protests: CU students hold road march, sit-in programmes

Nahid Islam, one of the organisers, said they would hold blockade programmes at Shahbagh, Science Lab, New Market, Chankarpul, Motijheel and others areas.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Besides, students from other districts in the country will also block the highways adjacent to their educational institutions.

"We are calling the Bangla blockade," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এবার পূর্বাচলে বেনজীর পরিবারের রিসোর্ট জব্দ

রিসোর্টের মূল ফটকে ‘ক্রোক বিজ্ঞপ্তি’ লেখা সম্বলিত একটি সাইনবোর্ড সাঁটিয়ে দিয়েছে প্রশাসন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটা বাতিলের দাবিতে রোববার সারা দেশে সড়ক অবরোধ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification