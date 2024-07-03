Quader to meet protesting teachers tomorrow: FBUTA

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) said they are scheduled to meet with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader tomorrow to discuss the teachers' ongoing work abstention.

Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, secretary-general of FBUTA, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

Public university teachers countrywide are observing the work abstention to further their demand of reinstating previous pension facilities in place of the Universal Pension Scheme.

"Quader has initially scheduled the meeting for tomorrow morning. We will meet the minister along with seven to eight teachers," Nizamul said.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, there was no academic activity, including classes and exams, at Dhaka University today.