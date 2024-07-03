Prof Satya Prasad reappointed Buet VC

Education
Satya Prasad Majumder

Prof Satya Prasad Majumder has been reappointed as vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

A gazette was issued today by the education ministry in this regard.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chancellor of the university, made the reappointment as per the University Ordinance of Buet.

Dr Prasad, a professor at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, will serve the post for another four years.

He joined Buet in 1981 and served in various positions, and became its VC in 2020.

