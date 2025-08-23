Prof F Nazrul Islam appointed new Rucsu CEC
Professor F Nazrul Islam of the physics department has been appointed as the chief election commissioner of Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu).
RU Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib appointed him to the position, said a press release issued by the university's Public Relations Office today.
Meanwhile, Prof Parvez Azharul Haque of the public administration department has been appointed as a commissioner to fill the vacant post.
The recruitment of new Rucsu CEC comes hours after Prof M Amzad Hossain resigned as the chief election commissioner of Rucsu.
The resignation followed his appointment as a member of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) by the interim government on Wednesday.
Amzad, a professor of the finance department, submitted his resignation letter today to Rucsu President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib, said RU acting registrar Iftikharul Alam Masud.
The Rucsu polls is set to take place on September 15, after almost 35 years.
