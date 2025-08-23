Prof F Nazrul Islam appointed new Rucsu CEC

Earlier in the day, Prof Amzad Hossain resigned from the post of CEC

Professor F Nazrul Islam of the physics department has been appointed as the chief election commissioner of Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu).

RU Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib appointed him to the position, said a press release issued by the university's Public Relations Office today.

Meanwhile, Prof Parvez Azharul Haque of the public administration department has been appointed as a commissioner to fill the vacant post.

The recruitment of new Rucsu CEC comes hours after Prof M Amzad Hossain resigned as the chief election commissioner of Rucsu.

The resignation followed his appointment as a member of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) by the interim government on Wednesday.

Amzad, a professor of the finance department, submitted his resignation letter today to Rucsu President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib, said RU acting registrar Iftikharul Alam Masud.

The Rucsu polls is set to take place on September 15, after almost 35 years.