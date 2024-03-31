Primary, Secondary Education: Guidebooks, pvt tuition increase out-of-pocket costs

Expenses go up 51pc for secondary students in one year

During the first half of last year, out of pocket expenditure for secondary level education rose by 51 percent and for primary level rose by 25 percent, according to a study.

The average annual cost of education for a 9th grader was Tk 27,340 in 2022. In the first six months of last year, it was Tk 20,712, said the report by Education Watch, a civil society platform of researchers.

The numbers indicate a 51 percent rise in annual spending, said Mostafizur Rahaman, one of the researchers, while presenting the findings at a press conference in the capital's CIRDAP auditorium.

The average annual family spending for a 5th grader in 2022 was Tk 13,882. In the first half of last year, it was Tk 8,647, he said, adding that it indicated a 25 percent annual rise as per the research methodology, he added.

The study was done on 2,077 students, 3,129 parents, and 2,019 teachers, school management committee members, and government officials from 26 upazilas across the country.

"The rising price of study material and inflation have shot up the cost of education. As a result, the financial burden became heavier for the families," said Manzoor Ahmed, founder of the Institute of Educational Development at BRAC University.

Amid the lack of quality classroom lectures, the students rely on costly private tuition, coaching centres and so-called guidebooks, he added.

"In many cases, teachers force students to use guidebooks, notebooks and private tuition," he said.

According to Unesco Global Education Monitoring Report 2022, families bear 71 percent of the total education expenditure in Bangladesh.

"The increase in out-of-pocket expenditure just exacerbated the scenario," he said.

Jahangir Alam, father of two primary students from Mirpur, said prices of essentials and education materials were rising simultaneously. "We do not want to hire private tutors. But we are compelled to do that as education quality at schools is questionable."

GUIDEBOOK USE ON THE RISE

The reliance of students on commercial guidebooks and notebooks had increased significantly last year. It was a 13 percent increase for primary students and 10.5 percent rise for secondary students.

In 2023, about 92 percent of primary students and about 93 percent of secondary students depended on guidebooks, said Mostafizur.

"The study identified a widespread reliance on guidebooks to compensate for inadequate classroom instruction. Guidebooks are aggressively marketed with incentives offered to schools and teachers who encourage students to purchase them," said the report.

"Guidebooks, instead of being an optional aid for students, have become an essential tool for both students and teachers as a substitute for classroom teaching."

The education watch report of 2022 said that 79 percent of primary and 82.5 percent of secondary students used commercially produced guidebooks.

Note-Books (prohibition) Act, 1980 prohibits printing, publication, import, distribution and sale of notebooks on textbooks for primary schools and secondary schools up to Class VIII.

In 2023, about 70 percent primary and 76.5 percent secondary students took private tuition.

COVID-19 EFFECT ON EDUCATION

The study said that around 4.5 percent class II students and 6 percent class VI students who were in school before the Covid 19 pandemic are no longer in schools in 2022.

About 76.6 percent primary and 59.8 percent secondary students cited financial hardship as a reason for leaving schools. Around 56.7 percent primary and 39.7 percent secondary students were not interested in returning to schools.

The report found that 3.9 percent primary and 39 percent secondary students fell victim to child marriage.

The researchers interviewed 276 girls who dropped out of secondary schools, and 219 of them said they were married off by their parents.

The report shows that 6.4 percent of primary students were shifted to madrassas.

About 41 percent primary and 58 secondary students have internet access at home, but only 24 percent primary students and 46 secondary students use it for study.

Around two-thirds of teachers said they did not have a clear idea about a blended learning approach.

The study recommended stipends and targeted financial assistance and academic assistance to bring back dropped out students.

Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, co-chair of the education policy formulation committee, said that the study shows a partial picture of education loss due the Covid 19 pandemic.

CAMPE Executive Director Rasheda K Choudhury said that they will officially share the study with the authorities concerned.