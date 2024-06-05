President stresses quality education and research in universities

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the authorities concerned to ensure the quality of higher education and conduct research in universities along with regular academic activities.

He came up with a call when Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Nurul Alam and Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar paid separate courtesy calls on him.

During the meeting, the vice-chancellors informed the president about the overall academic programmes and various plans of their respective universities.

Shahabuddin said academic programmes should be designed in such a way that students can acquire knowledge on various contemporary and international issues and prove themselves worthy in the competitive world.

He said quality should be given priority over quantity in research and emphasis should be placed on achieving the benefits of this research.

Alongside, the president emphasised the opinion of the stakeholders concerned in arranging the academic programmes.

During the meeting, the vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University handed over a copy of the overall academic plan of the university to the president.

Noting that the president is a former student of this university, the vice-chancellor invited the president to attend the RU convocation to be held next November.