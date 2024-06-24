Pension scheme: Univ teachers to observe half-day work abstention for 3 days

Teachers of public universities across the country are set to observe half-day work abstention for the next three days, demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension plan, instead of the universal pension scheme.

They would observe full-day work abstention along with students from July 1 if their demands are not met within the deadline, Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, member secretary of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, confirmed The Daily Star.

However, scheduled exams will be held on time, he said.

Terming the new pension scheme "discriminatory", the teachers have been demanding the cancellation of the gazette published in this regard through several peaceful protests.

In a notification on March 13, the finance ministry announced that all officers and employees, who will join autonomous, self-governing, nationalised, statutory, or similar organisations and their subordinate institutions from July 1 would be included in the universal pension scheme.

It said the teachers who will be newly appointed in public universities will fall under the new pension scheme instead of the current pension facilities of the universities.

The teachers fear that meritorious students will be reluctant to join the teaching profession if the new pension scheme is implemented.