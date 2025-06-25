Over 12.51 lakh students to sit for HSC, equivalent exams tomorrow

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are set to start across the country tomorrow.

This year, a total of 12,51,111 students will take part in the exams across various education boards.

Among them, around 10.55 lakh students are under the nine general education boards, around 86,000 under the Madrasha Education Board (Alim), and over 1.09 lakh under the technical education board.

The written exams will go on until August 10, with practical examinations from August 11 to 21.

The exams will be conducted at 2797 centres throughout the country.

In comparison with last year, the number of candidates have decreased by 81,882.

Authorities have instructed students to strictly abide by the calculator guidelines to avoid any unnecessary issues during the exams.