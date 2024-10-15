'Our dreams shattered by a bullet'

Rayhan’s family after his HSC results

Rayhan Ahmed's HSC results were published this afternoon.

Rayhan, who was shot during a march of the anti-discrimination movement in Dhaka, was a student of Gulshan Commerce College.

He passed with a GPA of 2.92, but his family, devastated by his death, could only mourn his passing as the news arrived, reports our Noakhali correspondent.

Rayhan was the only son of Md Mozammel Hossain and Amena Begum, residents of East Durganagar village in Noakhali Sadar upazila's Noannai Union.

On August 5, Rayhan was shot dead by police while taking part in the protest in the Badda area of the capital.

The next day, on August 6, he was laid to rest in the family graveyard.

"We had such big dreams for him. All of them were shattered in an instant with that one bullet. I don't know how to go on," said his father Md Mozammel Hossain, a caretaker in Badda.

His mother, Amena Begum, said, "My son is no longer with us. What use is his result now? He was supposed to do even better. Despite our financial struggles, we sent him to study in Dhaka so that he could build a better life. But one bullet took him from us forever. I appeal to the government to find those responsible for his death and ensure they face the highest punishment."

Rayhan's classmate, Mushfiqur Rahman Sifat, echoed the family's grief. "Rayhan was very talented. He was taken from us too soon, and his absence is deeply felt."

MA Kalam, the principal of Gulshan Commerce College, said, "Rayhan was one of 394 students from our college who passed the HSC this year in the commerce department, earning a GPA of 2.92. His passing is a tragedy we never expected."