A nuisance on school ground

Students suffer as construction materials remain piled up

The grounds of Kharashuni Government Primary School in Jhenaidah has been turned into a site to store construction materials for the last couple of months. Photo: Star

The premises of Kharashuni Government Primary School in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila has remained occupied since last Ramadan, storing materials of a road construction project by the district administration.

As a result, the students are unable to use the ground for assembly and sports activities, while the smoke and smell of bitumen and sound of stone crushing add nuisance during school hours.

A lot of smoke and burnt smell comes to the classroom, making it difficult for us to attend classes. If this continues longer, we may become ill. — Jannat Ferdous A fifth-grader

"The contractor kept the construction materials on our school ground in last Ramadan without my permission, and has not removed those even though months have passed already. The UNO and primary education officer in the upazila have been informed, but no step has been taken in this regard yet," said Md Jomir Hossain, headteacher of the school.

"The students and teachers are having a hard time engaging in academic activities amid this nuisance. Also, they are being deprived of the scope to play on the ground during recess, as the entire land remains occupied by construction materials and equipment," he added.

Locals alleged that since the project is being initiated by the government, the contractor is keeping the construction materials on the school ground without permission.

The school, established in 1989 on 37 decimals of land, currently has 185 students and six teachers, said Jahangir Alam, an assistant teacher.

"A lot of smoke and burnt smell comes to the classroom, making it difficult for us to attend classes. If this continues longer, we may become ill," said Jannat Ferdous, a fifth-grader.

Md Mizanur Rahman, chairman of the school's managing committee, said he has been trying to communicate with the authorities concerned on this issue.

Contacted, Shahid Biswas, contractor of the road project, said they kept the construction materials and equipment on the school ground having found no other suitable place.

"We are trying to vacate the place as soon as possible," he added.

Md Khalequzzaman, upazila education officer, said they were aware of the matter and have directed the contractor to take the materials away from the school premises.