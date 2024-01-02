NU students will get 19 services through one application

Students of institutions under the National University (NU) will now be able to avail 19 examination-related services including getting certificates, mark sheets, transcripts, admit cards through one application.

Ataur Rahman, director of the public relation office of NU informed this through a press release today.

He said this decision was taken in an emergency meeting today, which was chaired by NU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mashiur Rahman.

"We have taken a new decision to get services to the doorsteps of the students. Steps have been taken so that students can get examination-related services at home in one application. New software has been developed to provide fast and low-cost services. As a result, students will now get services at home in a short time.

"Students can submit fees through mobile banking services. That means no student will have to go to the bank to deposit the fee. As a result, a student will get his desired service in a very short time. Not only that, when the application is ready, the SMS will be sent to the mobile number and mail ID of the concerned student," Ataur Rahman said.

According to the decision of the meeting, to get 19 services through the same application, a student should first enter the university website (www.nu.ac.bd) and click on the service menu and go to the student login and go to the examination service menu.

After that, they can receive six services together by clicking on the Combined Service menu and clicking on the Documents Correction menu. These services include -- Admit Card, Professional Certificate, Mark Sheet, Original Certificate, Transcript, Transcript (Second Time).

The students can get four services by clicking on the Documents Duplicate menu. These include -- Admit Card, Professional Certificate, Mark Sheet and Original Certificate.

Currently, 34.25 lakh students are studying in 2,257 colleges and institutions under the National University.