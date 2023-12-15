Now Chhatra Union’s graffiti gets erased

After the attack on Chhatra Union leaders at Dhaka University, allegedly by Chhatra League men, the graffiti painted by the left-leaning students have been erased.

The graffiti on the walls of TSC and Shamsun Nahar Hall were found erased today. They have been covered with white paint.

However, from the neighbouring Rokeya Hall to the walls of the vice-chancellor's building, the graffiti by the Chhatra League remained the same.

The Chhatra Union leaders alleged that the BCL men were behind it.

Shimul Kumbhakar, the former president of the Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Union, told the Bangla daily Prothom Alo that the BCL men first covered the Raju sculpture with a black cloth. Then they attacked their leaders. And now they have erased the graffiti of the organisation, he further alleged.

When asked about it, president of DU unit of Chhatra League Mazharul Kabir said he did not know who erased the graffiti or put white paint on the wall.

He also questioned whether someone wrote "Bangladesh Chhatra League, Dhaka University" there.

Mentionable, at least four leaders of Chhatra Union were injured when a group of Chhatra League men allegedly attacked them again on the Dhaka University campus on Thursday.

The injured are Meghmallar Bosu, president of DU Chhatra Union; Maeen Ahmed, general secretary; Tahmid Shubhra, assistant general secretary of its Dhaka metropolitan unit; and Shahriar Shihab, a leader of its private university unit.

The left-leaning activists were attacked across several locations on the DU campus, including Shahbagh, TSC and VC Chattar.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, as per Chhatra Union sources.

On December 12, some members of left-leaning organisations tore down a banner, which was set up by BCL in front of the Raju sculpture, thanking the government for the metro rail. Following that, BCL men attacked activists of those organisations near the memorial, injuring at least 10.

Maeen said DU BCL general secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat threatened them earlier and Shaikat's followers carried out the attacks on them.

Shaikat claimed that general students carried out the attacks as they were aggrieved by the action of Chhatra Union earlier.

Mentionable, BCL men also covered the Raju sculpture with cloth on Wednesday, protesting the December 12 action of left-leaning organisations.

Shaikat said, "We urge them [Chhatra Union members] to ask for unconditional forgiveness immediately for tearing down the banner. Otherwise, they can't be protected from general students' attacks."