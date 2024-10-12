No playground at most primary schools in Pabna

Raihan, a third-grader at Alia Madrasa Government Primary School in Pabna municipality, often ventures outside the school compound during recess, defying his teachers' instructions.

The school, housed in a three-storey building on a mere five decimals of land, offers no play area for its students. While most pupils spend their breaks wandering the corridors, a few, like Raihan, sneak outside for some fresh air.

"We lack space for a playground. Since our school is near the road, with traffic constantly moving, we do not allow students outside during breaks for safety," said Fahmida Khatun, the headteacher.

Students at Adarsha Primary School in Radhanagar are slightly more fortunate, as the school has a one-decimal area for play. However, this is barely sufficient for the 208 students enrolled in the three-storey school.

"Most of us spend our break times in the classrooms or corridors," said Isha Khatun, a third-grader.

Fourth-grader Mostakin added, "There's hardly enough space to run or play properly."

"It's not ideal, but the students have adapted as there's no other option," said Hosne Ara, the headteacher.

At Atua Housepara Primary School and Jubilee Government Primary School, the situation is worse, with buildings barely standing and no playgrounds.

Atua Housepara, housed in a two-storey building on just 0.49 decimals of land, has only 79 students. The headteacher, Hasina Akhter, said enrolment is declining due to the lack of facilities, including play space.

Jubilee Government Primary School, with just 59 students, occupies a single-storey building on 0.093 decimals of land at one corner of Jannat Bibi Jubilee Girls High School. It has little space for classrooms or a teachers' room, let alone a playground.

A visit to 12 government primary schools in Pabna town revealed similar conditions across the board. The 34 government primary schools in Pabna town serve 8,000 to 10,000 students, yet all are built on less than 20 decimals of land, according to the district primary education department.

The situation is even worse for the town's 79 private primary and kindergarten schools.

As per the primary education directorate, 33 decimals of land are required to establish a primary school in rural areas, and 20 decimals are needed in municipalities. Kindergarten schools must have at least 12 decimals.

"Of the 1,136 primary schools in Pabna district, many fail to meet registration requirements, including adequate land, playfields, and sports equipment," said Siddique Md Eusuf Reza, the district primary education officer.

He said, "We are working to address the land issue, but a solution is yet to be found."

Professor Shibojit Nag, an educationist and principal of Pabna Collectorate Public School and College, stressed the importance of facilities for children's development between ages six and eleven.

Sayeeda Shabnam, assistant upazila education officer of Pabna Sadar upazila, said, "Despite numerous challenges, government primary school teachers are striving to provide quality education and a pleasant experience for the children."