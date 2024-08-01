No HSC exams until August 10

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams have been postponed till August 10.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and also of the Dhaka Education Board confirmed the information to The Daily Star this morning.

Following the latest decision, the exams scheduled for August 4, 5, 7, and 8 will not be held on those dates, he said.

Due to the situation surrounding the quota reform movement, the HSC and equivalent exams will be held according to a new schedule from August 11, he said, adding that all exams have been postponed until then.

Earlier, authorities postponed examinations of all education boards scheduled for July 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 29, 31, and August 1.