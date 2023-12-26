No bar to hold Jan 1 textbook festival: EC

The government will hold the "textbook festival" by distributing new textbooks among students, after the Election Commission approved the initiative, terming it routine work for the government.

In reply to a letter of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, the EC gave permission to the Ministry of Education to celebrate the book distribution programme on January 1, 2024.

As it is routine work for the government to distribute new textbooks across the country on the first day of the academic year on January 1, 2024, as in other years, the EC has given its consent to celebrate the programme, stated a letter signed by Md Atiar Rahman, deputy secretary of the EC.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the festival on December 31, said Prof Nehal Ahmed, director general of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

National Curriculum and Textbook Board member Prof Md Moshiuzzaman said the government is going to distribute 30,70,83,517 textbooks, free of cost, among 3,81,28,354 pre-primary, primary and secondary students.

A total of 30,80,205 pre-primary students will get 61,93,878 books, while 2,14,37,614 primary students will get 11,47,97,504 books. Meanwhile, 1,36,10,535 secondary students will also get 18,60,92,135 new textbooks.