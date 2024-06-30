New pension scheme row: Edu ministry cannot change govt policy

Says Nowfel as public university teachers declare indefinite work abstention

The education ministry cannot make any decisions on the universal pension scheme as it is a government policy decision, said Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today.

The minister, however, said that they are aware of the ongoing movement of the university teachers and that a dialogue is going on with the protesters to resolve the issue.

His comments came as public university teachers across the country declared to go on an indefinite work abstention from tomorrow. The agitating teachers said their talks with the government failed to realise the demand to reinstate the previous pension facilities in place of the Universal Pension Scheme.

While addressing reporters at the International Mother Language Institute, Mohibul said, "A few leaders of the university teachers have approached us to discuss the issue. We have shared our observations with them, and it's an ongoing dialogue."

However, he said his ministry would act by monitoring the situation.

"We will monitor the situation. If the public university teachers' movement reaches a deadlock, we will take necessary measures," the minister said without specifying what those measures could be.

He said the Ministry of Education cannot make any decisions regarding the pension scheme as the Ministry of Finance oversees these affairs and the issue is part of the government's policy decision.

"We cannot comment for or against the decision. This applies to all autonomous institutions, not just universities," he added.

However, the minister said his ministry can notify the relevant authorities as there has been a discussion about treating universities differently than other autonomous bodies.

Nizamul Hoque, secretary general of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, announced the indefinite work abstention programme this afternoon.

They said that classes, exams and other academic and administrative activities would remain suspended during the movement. The teacher-leaders alliance had earlier threatened the action in case the government did not meet their demand.