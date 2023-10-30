New Nat’l Curriculum: Vested quarter spreading propaganda

Education
Staff Correspondent
Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 02:53 AM

Staff Correspondent
Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 02:53 AM

Education Minister Dipu Moni yesterday told parliament that some teachers, coaching centres and guidebook businessmen are spreading propaganda centring the new education curriculum fearing their businesses will be affected.

"We have seen human chains in some places. We have investigated and found that those involved in coaching centres and guidebook business are worried that their businesses will no longer exist after the new curriculum is implemented," she said while speaking on the "Thakurgaon University Bill".

Claiming that the new curriculum has already started yielding results, she said now students will develop the skills they require to do better.

Earlier, several MPs criticised the new curriculum.

In response, Dipu Moni mentioned years of planning towards developing a world-class education system as the reason for launching the new curriculum.

