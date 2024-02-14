New edu system will create meritorious nation: minister

Education Minister Mohibul says government's focus is on proper implementation of new system rather than changing it

Government wants to focus more on the proper implementation of the new education system rather than changing it, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury told the parliament today.

He made the comment while replying to a question of AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen, an MP of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal during today's parliamentary session.

The minister also said that the country's new education system will create a meritorious nation.

"The new education system is basically based on the new curriculum which will facilitate our next generation to survive in the competitive world during fourth industrial revolution, globalisation, climate change, and transition from middle income country to developed country," he said in a scripted answer.

The minister said that the students will be able to face the challenges of the new era more effectively through the current merit-based education system rather than the previous rote learning and certificate-based education system.

"Students will become more skilled and competent in the new education system," he said.

In response to a query by Moshiur Rahman Sajal, an independent MP elected from Dhaka-5, the education minister said that there would be exams in the new curriculum.

"To break away from the previous system, new education and assessment systems have been introduced, which are different from the traditional examination concept," he said.

"As a result, many are complaining that there is no exam in the new system."

"A modern performance evaluation system has been introduced in the new curriculum, combining continuous and summative evaluation," he said.

He also mentioned that apart from written assessment, skills like problem solving, individual work, and group work are being assessed in the new system.

The minister also added that learning is being assessed in a variety of ways, including presentation and communication skills, collaboration, leadership, application of acquired knowledge, and observation.