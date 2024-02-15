New edu system will build a meritorious nation: minister

Education
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. File photo

Government wants to focus more on the proper implementation of the new education system rather than changing it, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury told the parliament today.    

Replying to a query, the minister also said that the country's new education system will create a meritorious nation.

"The new education system … will facilitate our next generation to survive in the competitive world during fourth industrial revolution, globalisation, climate change, and transition from middle income country to developed country," he said in a scripted answer.

The students will be able to face the challenges of the new era more effectively through the current merit-based education system rather than the previous rote learning and certificate-based education system, he added.

Replying to another query, the minister refuted the allegation that the new system won't have exams.

"A modern performance evaluation system has been introduced in the new curriculum, combining continuous and summative evaluation," he said.

He also mentioned that apart from written assessment, skills like problem solving, individual work, and group work are being assessed in the new system.

