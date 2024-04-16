New director of Buet students' welfare takes charge

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) has appointed Dr Mohammad Al Amin Siddique as the new director of students' welfare.

Dr Siddique is a professor of the university's Civil Engineering department.

BUET register prof Md Forkan Uddin issued an office order in this regard.

The university's authorities took the decision on April 15 after receiving the resignation letter from Professor Mizanur Rahman who served in this position since June 30, 2019.

Earlier, the general students of the university demanded the resignation of director Mizanur during a protest against students' politics on the campus.

The demonstration came after some central BCL leaders entered the campus around 2:00am on March 28.