New curriculum: It’ll bring positive changes to edu

Says Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni today said the government introduced the new national curriculum to bring positive changes in education standards and nurture a skilled workforce for sustainable development.

The minister said this while addressing a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

She alleged that some coaching centres, note-guide businessmen, a communal group, and individuals with anti-government motives are spreading propaganda centring the new curriculum to mislead students and their parents.

These vested groups fear that their businesses will be affected once the new curriculum is fully implemented, she said.

"They are saying that there is no exam, students are not learning anything in the new curriculum, science subjects have been reduced in it, and many more," Dipu Moni said.

"On the contrary, students will read and learn much more than before, actively on their own, and each task will be evaluated after working in a group. Additionally, science subjects have been allocated more time in all classes from sixth to tenth grades," she said.

The minister urged parents to ignore the propaganda, adding that the government has been conducting awareness campaigns and providing training to teachers to ensure proper implementation of the curriculum.