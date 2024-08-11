Education
BSS, Dhaka
New curriculum has not been postponed: NCTB

Media reports on postponement of the new curriculum are not true as it has not been postponed, said a notice of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

"A news report regarding postponement of new curriculum by National Curriculum and Textbook Board is being presented in different media (print and electronic) which is not true," said the NCTB notice.

The previously scheduled workshop on the curriculum in Bogura on August 11 has been postponed, it said.

