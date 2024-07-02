NCCC mulling introduction of letter grades in student assessment

The National Curriculum Coordination Committee (NCCC) is revising its evaluation process under the new curriculum, opting to replace the traditional GPA system with a more expressive and informative method for reporting student performance.

In the initial plan, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) proposed a seven-level scale to describe student competency, with "initial" representing the lowest level and "unique" the highest.

However, recognising the need for a more communicative approach that resonates with parents and stakeholders, the NCCC yesterday proposed to incorporate letter grades, said prof Moshiuzzaman, acting chairman of NCTB.

Instead of just the scale, they proposed using letters from A to G alongside the terms "unique" to "initial." For instance, a student achieving the top result might receive a grade like Unique-A, while one with a lower result could receive Initial-G.

"We haven't finalised this yet; it could be different too, as it was only proposed in yesterday's meeting. We will discuss it soon to make a final decision," said Prof Moshiuzzaman.

"...Our objective is clear. Teachers, parents, and students need to understand that unless they perform well throughout the year and actively engage in activity-based learning, they won't achieve higher scales.

"We plan to introduce this system to make it more communicative for everyone involved. Over time, we aim to fully implement the unique to initial indicators," prof Moshiuzzman added.