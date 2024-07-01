NCCC finalises evaluation method for primary, secondary students

The evaluation method for primary and secondary students under the new curriculum has finally been approved today in a National Curriculum Coordination Committee (NCCC) meeting.

The committee gave its final approval to the draft of the evaluation system following a meeting at the education ministry with secondary, madrasa and technical education officials.

Confirming the information, Prof Md Moshiuzzaman, the Acting Chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), said the evaluation method was finalised with some minor amendments to the initial proposal.

"We can say that, it remains as we proposed earlier."

In this new evaluation process, the assessment for students will be divided into two parts: 65 percent will be based on written exams, and 35 percent will be activity-based.

As a result, under the new curriculum for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam, 65 percent of the total assessment will be from written tests, while 35 percent will come from activities.

Phase-wise implementation of the new experiment- and activity-based curriculum started on January 1, 2023. Currently, the curriculum is followed in classes one, two, three, six, seven, eight, and nine while four, five and 10 will get it from January 2025.