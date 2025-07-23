Nat’l Univ postpones July 23, 24 exams

The National University yesterday postponed all exams scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24.

According to an NU press release, the decision was made in light of the aircraft crash at the Milestone School and College in Uttara on Monday, causing extensive loss.

The revised schedule of the postponed exams will be announced later, while the dates and times of other exams will remain unchanged.

Mostafizur Rahman, acting director of the NU Public Relations Department, confirmed the information to The Daily Star last night.

Earlier, the NU postponed all examinations scheduled to be held today as the government declared a day of state mourning following the plane crash at Milestone School and College.