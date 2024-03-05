Mugging, extortion: DU suspends 7 students

60 more to face suspensions for engaging in unfair practices during exams

Dhaka University has suspended 7 students for their alleged involvement in mugging, extortion, and misconduct.

Additionally, Dhaka University has imposed disciplinary measures against 60 students of the university and its affiliated colleges for engaging in unfair practices during examinations.

Recommended by the Disciplinary Board, the decisions were taken by the Syndicate, the highest policy-making body of the university, in a meeting last Sunday evening.

In a press release issued today, Dhaka University's Public Relations office stated that 7 students -- Zahid Sheikh, Md Shahrin Islam, Azha Islam, Mortuza Hasan, Md Azim Mahmud Tausif, Riyad Mal, and Abdul Ohed -- have been suspended for tarnishing the university's image through alleged involvement in mugging, extortion, and misbehaviour.

Apart from that, sixty students faced suspensions ranging from 1 semester to 3 semesters for engaging in unfair practices during exams.