MPO teachers issue one-month ultimatum

Teachers of MPO-enlisted schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical institutions have issued an ultimatum to the government to meet their demand for nationalisation by September 14.

If the demand is not met, they said they will observe a half-day work stoppage on September 14, followed by full-day strikes on September 15 and 16.

They have also warned of a continuous sit-in in front of the Jatiya Press Club from October 12.

The ultimatum came yesterday after a meeting with the education adviser at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, ministry officials said a DO letter had been sent to the finance ministry on August 7, proposing to increase teachers' house rent allowance from Tk 1,000 to Tk 2,000, medical allowance from Tk 500 to Tk 1,000, and festival allowance from 50 to 75 percent, according to the teachers.

While welcoming the proposal, the MPO Teachers' Nationalisation Alliance said house rent allowance should be paid as a percentage of basic salary, similar to government teachers.

"Even if it is increased by 20 percent for now, it must soon match the rate given to government employees. Teachers will return home only after achieving this demand," said Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the alliance.

He said during a 22-day protest earlier this year, the government had promised house rent, medical, full festival, and entertainment allowances at government rates.

Although the festival allowance was raised from 25 to 50 percent, no gazette has been issued for the other benefits. If a gazette is not issued by September 13 for at least a 20 percent house rent increase and concrete steps towards nationalisation, they will go ahead with the announced protest programmes.

Earlier in the day, thousands of teachers from across the country joined the "Teachers' Rally and March Towards Secretariat" in Dhaka. By 9:00am, the area in front of the Jatiya Press Club was packed, blocking one side of the road and forcing traffic diversions.

Security was tightened in and around the venue and the Secretariat.

At 12:30pm, the teachers began marching towards the Secretariat but were stopped by police near the High Court. A 10-member delegation was then taken to the ministry for talks with the education adviser, the secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, and other officials.

Mizanur Rahman, a madrasa teacher from Cumilla, said, "We work as hard as teachers in government institutions, but we face discrimination. We get only Tk 1,000 as house rent, while government teachers get 45 percent of their basic salary. Is it possible to rent a house with Tk 1,000 nowadays? We came to Dhaka to realise our logical demands."

The alliance said their 2018 movement had resulted in a 5 percent annual increment and a 20 percent Pahela Baishakh allowance, along with a promise of nationalisation -- which has yet to be fulfilled.

They added that although the current budget has allocations for allowances, no gazette has been issued.