Medical technology students protest for separate directorate

Students of Institute of Health Technology (IHT) today staged a five-hour demonstration in front of the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhaka, calling for a six-point demand including establishing a dedicated directorate for their disciplines.

The demonstrators under the banner of the "Anti-Discrimination Medical Technology and Pharmacy Student Action Council" began their sit-in programme around 9:00am at Mohakhali's TB Gates.

They also chanted slogans and held placards with messages like -- pharmacists are essential for drug formulation and recruit medical technologists.

Their six-point demands are establishing a separate directorate for medical technologists and pharmacists, granting diploma holders 10th-grade status and resuming the halted 2013 recruitment process, creating 9th-grade positions for graduate medical technologists and pharmacists, upgrading Dhaka's IHT to university status, forming a Medical Technology Council and a Diploma Medical Education Board, and launching BSc and MSc programmes across all IHTs including BPharm with scholarships and training allowances.

The protesters also highlighted about the process of recruiting medical technologists and pharmacists that was halted for over 14 years.

Currently, only 4,106 of the 5,975 government-sanctioned medical technologist positions are filled. The students cited World Health Organization (WHO) standards that recommend a ratio of three nurses and five medical technologists per doctor.

Around 1:00pm, Prof Abu Jafor, director general of DGHS, rushed to the scene and expressed his solidarity with the students' demonstration. He said, "I also agree with the students' demands. These issues have been discussed with the ministry. We are sincere about addressing the demands."

DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Md Rizwanur Rahman and Director (admin) ABM Abu Hanif were present.